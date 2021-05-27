Villarreal Clinch Europa League After Tense Shootout with Man Utd

Emery’s Villarreal were the better side in the first half of extra time after Emery made all five changes before fulltime, contrasting with Solskjaer, who did not make his first change until the 100th minute.

The five substitutes he did make all scored their penalties in an enthralling shootout, but the 11th kick was a bridge too far for De Gea.

The Europa final win means Villarreal’s place in next season’s Champions League is assured, saving them from competing in the new UEFA Conference League which they had qualified for by finishing seventh in La Liga.

The 2020/21 season concludes on Saturday night with the UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City which will be played in Porto.