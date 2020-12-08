FC Barcelona vs Juventus: When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming

Superstar footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will be back in action against each other in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening when FC Barcelona host Juventus at the Camp Nou.

The storied rivalry saw some of it’s most intense battles in Spain. Messi and Ronaldo have played against each other five times -- twice (Ronaldo with Manchester United) and three (Ronaldo with Real Madrid) in the Champions League.