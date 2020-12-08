FC Barcelona vs Juventus: When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming

Superstar footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will be back in action against each other in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening when FC Barcelona host Juventus at the Camp Nou.
The storied rivalry saw some of it’s most intense battles in Spain. Messi and Ronaldo have played against each other five times -- twice (Ronaldo with Manchester United) and three (Ronaldo with Real Madrid) in the Champions League.
Barcelona will win the group unless Juventus can overtake it in head-to-head goals.
Barcelona won 2-0 in the first leg in Turin, with Ronaldo missing that match after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Catalan giants need to avoid a three-goal defeat, or any two-goal margin of defeat other than 2-0. A victory for Barcelona would make it just the eighth time a side has won all their six group matches. The former champions previously achieved the feat once before in 2002-03.
FC Barcelona vs Juventus will start from 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, 9 December.
UEFA Champions League clash between FC Barcelona and Juventus can be watched on Sony TEN 2/HD.
UEFA Champions League clash between FC Barcelona and Juventus will be telecasted LIVE on SonyLiv.
UEFA Champions League clash between FC Barcelona and Juventus will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona.
Barcelona Probable XI: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Pjanic, Pedri; Messi, Griezmann, Coutinho.
Juventus Probable XI: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Chiesa, Rabiot, Bentancur, Kulusevski; Morata, Ronaldo.
Published: 08 Dec 2020,01:08 PM IST