Turkish Football Fans Shower Pitch With Toys for Kids Affected by the Earthquake

Fans of the Turkish football clubs, Besiktas and Antalyaspor showered thousands of plush toys on the pitch during a match on Sunday, 26 February, in a gesture of showing solidarity with the children affected by the devastating earthquake.

Sunday's match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor at Istanbul's Vodafone Park was paused at 4 minutes and 17 seconds after the kick-off in memory of the earthquake which struck Turkiye's Southern region three weeks ago, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported.