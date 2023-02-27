Turkish Football Fans Shower Pitch With Toys for Kids Affected by the Earthquake

Turkish football fans showed solidarity with earthquake-affected kids by showering a pitch with plush toys.
(Photo: IANS)
Fans of the Turkish football clubs, Besiktas and Antalyaspor showered thousands of plush toys on the pitch during a match on Sunday, 26 February, in a gesture of showing solidarity with the children affected by the devastating earthquake.
Sunday's match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor at Istanbul's Vodafone Park was paused at 4 minutes and 17 seconds after the kick-off in memory of the earthquake which struck Turkiye's Southern region three weeks ago, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported.
The toys will be sent to children affected by a strong 7.7 earthquake, which hit Turkey, centred in the Pazarcik district, on 6 February. At least 44,374 people died in two strong earthquakes that shook southern Turkiye on February 6, said a report.
Earlier this month, 31-year-old Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu tragically lost his life to the earthquake. The former Chelsea and Newcastle United player was playing for Hatayspor at the time.
His agent, Nana Sechere wrote after the incident "My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)