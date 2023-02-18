Footballer Christian Atsu Found Dead After Turkey Earthquake, Confirms Agent

Why you should read on: According to Reuters, Atsu was supposed to fly out of southern Turkey hours before the earthquake. But Hatayspor's manager Fatih Ilek told a radio channel on Friday, 17 February, that the Ghanaian opted to stay with the club after scoring the game-winning goal in a Super Lig match the same day as the quake.

"Atsu wanted to play more and asked for permission from his coach to leave if he wasn't going to get it," Ilek said.

The latest: Speaking to reporters in Hatay on Saturday, Atsu's Turkish agent Murat Uzunmehmet said, "Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found."