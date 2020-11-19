Top 5 Youngsters to Watch Out for in Indian Super League 2020

Every year the ISL throws up quality young talent and in 2020 one expects more of the same. The Quint Vikram Pratap Singh. | (Image: AIFF) Football Every year the ISL throws up quality young talent and in 2020 one expects more of the same.

Every year the Indian Super League throws up some quality young talent and in 2020 one expects more of the same with some very dynamic players coming through the ranks. In the years gone by, the likes of Anirudh Thapa, Sandesh Jhingan and Sahal Abdul Samad have taken the season by storm. And many more will be looking to step up to the plate for their clubs whenever they get the chance.

Vikram Pratap Singh When India’s U-16 side reached the quarter-finals of the AFC U-16 Championships, Vikram Pratap Singh led from the front. Scouted in Delhi and trained in Minerva Punjab’s academy, Vikram has the happy habit of finding the back of the net with regularity. A player with nimble feet, Vikram, who has done well with the Indian Arrows for a couple of seasons, is likely to catch the eye whenever he gets a chance for Sergio Lobera’s Mumbai City FC.

Phrangki Buam The 19-year-old Buam has consistently done well for Shillong Lajong and is quite popular among the fans over there. He was their second highest goal scorer in his first season before being loaned out to Bengaluru United. This season, Buam finds himself in the FC Goa unit. While he is unlikely to be starting too many games, he may well be handed a few caps this season as Juan Ferrando looks to reinforce his depleted attacking unit with young talent. Ishan Pandita Another young forward in the FC Goa camp, Pandita was much talked about four years ago when he signed with Spanish club Leganes’ U-19 side. Pandita went through expectations, injuries and a dip in confidence during his-six year stay in Spain before rediscovering his love for the game. After the eventful journey, the New Delhi lad decided to look for different avenues and finally settled on FC Goa. One expects he’ll fit well into the system dominated by Spaniards which should in turn allow him to show off his wares.

Prabhsukhan Gill Back-up goal keeper to Dheeraj in India’s U-17 World Cup campaign in 2017, Prabhsukhan spent two seasons with the Indian Arrows in the I-league, earning high praise from coach Luis Norton de Matos. Gill, who was at Bengaluru FC last season, put in some impressive performances under the sticks for the Sunil Chhetri-led team before being snapped up by the Kibu Vicuna-coached Kerala Blasters this season. For Gill, this is a year to make his case for the national team stronger.