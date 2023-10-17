Terrorist Attack Halts Belgium-Sweden Football Match, Two Fans Killed: Report

In an horrific incident, two football fans from Sweden were killed in a terrorist attack, leading to the abandonment of the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifier match between Belgium and Sweden at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

As per Belgian media outlet Het Laatste Nieuws, the two people killed were wearing football shirts of the Swedish team.

Swedish footballers informed UEFA that they did not want to play the second half of the match and the Belgian team agreed, according to Swedish channel TV6. Subsequently, the match was called off.