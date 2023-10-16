Edited Video Viral as CNN Showing ‘Fake Attacks’ Amid Israel-Hamas War

A video showing American news organisation CNN's team running and taking cover near the Israel-Gaza border amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war has gone viral on social media.

The video includes audio commentary by an off-camera person, who sounds like they are issuing directions to the team on how to act in front of the camera.

What are users claiming?: This video is being shared on social media, where users are accusing CNN of "faking" dangerous situations and furthering propaganda.