Sunil Chhetri Thanks ‘Real Life Captains’ of India’s COVID Fight

Sunil Chhetri, the Indian football captain, has expressed his gratitude towards the unsung COVID warriors who are travelling the extra mile to help the people in need.
In a heartfelt video posted on Twitter, Chhetri thanked the volunteers and urged others to contribute in whatever capacity they can. Not only did he acknowledge the efforts of these ‘real-life heroes’ but also gave them access to his Twitter account to amplify COVID resources.
The Indian skipper paid homage to the gallant men and women who are risking their lives to save others. ‘’Our country is going through difficult times. The pain, the suffering, the loss all around us is depressing and tragic. Amidst all of this, there are so many of us who have come forward to help each other and help complete strangers.’’ he said.
Chhetri felt it was a source of tremendous joy and motivation for him that people are going out of their way to assuage the plight of patients. ‘’You give me hope, you give me a lot of motivation and I want to join. I want to give access to my Twitter account to a few of these captains so that their information, important information can be amplified and can reach as many as possible. Guys, I’m on your team," the 36-year-old signed off.
Social media has proved a swift facilitator of important information as the third wave of the deadly coronavirus wreaks havoc. Many Bollywood celebrities and influencers are putting their reach to good effect by sharing resources and spreading the word around safety norms. Alia Bhatt is working in unison with Faye D’Souza and utilizing her fan following for the greater good, and by offering his Twitter credentials Chhetri has become the latest to join the bandwagon.
Chhetri himself fell prey to the virus recently and was forced to stay out of action for a while, missing India's two international friendlies against Oman and the UAE in Dubai. However, he bounced back into the fold pretty quickly and led Bengaluru FC to a resounding victory against Nepal in their AFC Cup preliminary stage two match on April 14.
