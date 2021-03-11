Sunil Chhetri Tests Positive for COVID-19; Says He’s Feeling Fine

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, on Thursday, announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The Bengaluru FC forward took to social media to make the announcement and further added that he was feeling fine.
“In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon. No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always,” Chhetri tweeted.
Bengaluru FC, who have only recently finished their Indian Super League campaign, were 7th on the table at the end of the league stage.
They registered 22 points, winning 5 games, drawing 7 and losing 8. Chhetri scored 8 goals in the 20 games.
The Indian Super League’s 2020/21 edition was the first big ticket tournament that was played in a bio-bubble in India. The entirety of the tournament has been staged in Goa across 3 grounds.
The league stage was won by Mumbai City FC while the final is scheduled for 13 March between Mumbai and ATK Mohun Bagan.
Last year, the final of the ISL was also played behind closed doors in Goa due to COVID-19.
Published: undefined