Sunil Chhetri Tests Positive for COVID-19; Says He’s Feeling Fine

Bengaluru FC, who have only recently finished their Indian Super League campaign, were 7th on the table at the end of the league stage.

They registered 22 points, winning 5 games, drawing 7 and losing 8. Chhetri scored 8 goals in the 20 games.

The Indian Super League’s 2020/21 edition was the first big ticket tournament that was played in a bio-bubble in India. The entirety of the tournament has been staged in Goa across 3 grounds.

The league stage was won by Mumbai City FC while the final is scheduled for 13 March between Mumbai and ATK Mohun Bagan.

Last year, the final of the ISL was also played behind closed doors in Goa due to COVID-19.