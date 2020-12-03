Frappart Becomes 1st Woman to Officiate in men’s Champions League

The match also saw star striker Cristiano Ronaldo score his 750th career goal. IANS Referee Stephanie Frappart during the Juventus-Dynamo Kyiv game. | Image: UEFA/Twitter Football The match also saw star striker Cristiano Ronaldo score his 750th career goal.

Stephanie Frappart has become the first female to officiate a men's match in UEFA Champions League. Frappart achieved the feat after she officiated in the Juventus-Dynamo Kyiv clash on Wednesday night at the Allianz Stadium which Juventus won by a scoreline of 3-0. The match also saw star striker Cristiano Ronaldo score his 750th career goal.

"On Wednesday night, Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a men's UCL match, when she took charge of Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv. Congratulations, Stephanie!" UEFA said in a tweet from its official handle.

"You just love to see it. Stephanie Frappart becomes the first woman to referee a men's Champions League match. Way to blaze a trail, Stephanie," FIFA Women's World Cup tweeted.