Spain’s Kiss Controversy: Footballers Say They Won’t Play Until Chief Resigns

Will Rubiales Resign?

Rubiales has made it clear that he won't be resigning, while maintaining that the kiss was "spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual." Speaking in front of the federation on Friday, he said that he will "fight until the end" and that "false feminists" are trying to kill him.

How Did the Spanish Government, RFEF & FIFA React?

FIFA has initiated disciplinary action against Rubiales for his behaviour. The global football governing body said, “FIFA reiterates its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behaviour to the contrary."

The Spanish government, on the other hand, feels that his apology is "not enough."

It was reported that RFEF held to discuss Rubiales' future and potential successors. However, late at night on Friday, RFEF released a statement defending Rubiales' actions and held that the kiss was consensual, denying Hermoso's claims.

"The RFEF and Mr President will demonstrate each of the lies that are spread either by someone on behalf of the player or, if applicable, by the player herself. The RFEF and the President, given the seriousness of the content of the press release from the Futpro union, will initiate the corresponding legal actions," the statement read.