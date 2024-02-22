AIFF Chief Kalyan Chaubey Holds Talks with ACB Chief Regarding Match Fixing

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey has demanded a probe into match fixing allegations in a Delhi Premier League match.
(Photo: IANS)
All India Football Federation President (AIFF) Kalyan Chaubey, on Wednesday (21 February), met Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) chief Madhur Verma to appraise the investigative agency head on the allegations of match fixing in the Delhi Premier League.
The President highlighted eleven suspicious matches and has urged the agency for in-depth investigation, with immediate action of filing criminal complaint against the clubs suspected to be involved. AIFF has taken serious view of these incidents and conduct of football in Delhi.
In an hour-long meeting, Chaubey briefed the ACB head on the incidents, indicating 11 suspected matches in red of such malpractice.
The ACB Chief Madhur Verma, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police acknowledged that his unit has received inputs from various sources, including AIFF and DSA about such activities in Delhi Premier Football League.
The Bureau has asked for some more documents and videos of suspect matches, after which on basis of available evidence a detailed in-depth inquiry shall be conducted into the allegations and all culprits shall be brought to book.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)