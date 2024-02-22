AIFF Chief Kalyan Chaubey Holds Talks with ACB Chief Regarding Match Fixing

In an hour-long meeting, Chaubey briefed the ACB head on the incidents, indicating 11 suspected matches in red of such malpractice.

The ACB Chief Madhur Verma, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police acknowledged that his unit has received inputs from various sources, including AIFF and DSA about such activities in Delhi Premier Football League.

The Bureau has asked for some more documents and videos of suspect matches, after which on basis of available evidence a detailed in-depth inquiry shall be conducted into the allegations and all culprits shall be brought to book.