Emir of Qatar Interested in Buying Manchester United: Report

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, is interested in buying Premier League giants Manchester United, according to a media report.

He values the club below the Glazer family's 6 billion pound price and there is recognition UEFA may have to agree to a regulation change as the country's ruler already owns French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), The Guardian reported.

The emir purchased PSG in 2011 through Qatar Sports Investment. Current UEFA rules do not allow clubs with the same owners to face each other in one of its competitions, so a Qatar-owned United and Qatar-owned PSG would not be allowed to compete in a Champions League tie should such a fixture arise, the report further added.