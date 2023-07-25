Wantaway PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Receives Staggering €700M Offer From Al-Hilal

Kylian Mbappe is a player in huge demand.
(Photo: PTI)
Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s purported wantaway star, has been offered a staggering contract by Saudi Professional League club, Al-Hilal. According to multiple reports, the team co-owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) has launched a bid of €300m to secure Mbappe’s services from the Ligue 1 giants, whilst also offering the player a contract worth €700m on a yearly basis.
The transfer fee, which would create a new world record should the move materialise, has already been accepted by PSG. However, there have been no discussions between the 24-year-old and the Saudi Arabian club, with the player preferring Spain’s Real Madrid as his next destination.
Barring Al-Hilal, three English clubs and Spain’s FC Barcelona have also made enquiries about the winger who won the Golden Boot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Meanwhile, the attempt to lure Kylian Mbappe into the Saudi Pro League is seen as an ambitious bid in the ongoing project to bring global footballing stars into the country. Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in Saudi Arabia, a host of superstars have been signed by Saudi Pro League clubs.
Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and World Cup winner N’Golo Kante have signed for Al-Ittihad, whilst Ronaldo’s team, Al-Nassr have signed the likes of Marcelo Brozovic and Seko Fofana, and are also eyeing a move for Bayern Munich’s Senegalese winger, Sadio Mane.
Barring these two teams, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli are also co-owned by the PIF, and have made statement signings in the ongoing summer transfer winder. Whilst Al-Hilal have signed Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Al-Ahli have signed UEFA Champions League winners in Riyad Mahrez and Edouard Mendy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)