PSG Ownership Unhappy With Neymar; Want Brazilian to Leave: Report

Now, according to various reports, PSG’s ownership are unhappy with Neymar. After the match at the Santiago Bernabeu, it was reported that Neymar and PSG goal-keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had to be separated as scuffle broke out, with one blaming the other for the defeat.

According to journalist Romain Molina, PSG want to get rid of Neymar.

Reports suggest that the PSG owners feel that all the issues surrounding Neymar do not balance out how much he costed in 2017. Neymar’s injuries, his many problems out of the pitch are just among the few things which get added to the fact that the club are yet to win the Champions League since the Brazilian moved from Barcelona.

Neymar had costed PSG a whopping GBP 198 million, breaking into pieces all transfer records before that. The forward is signed on till 2025, on a deal reportedly worth GBP 554,000-per-week.

The 30-year-old has still scored 91 goals in 135 appearances but he hasn't been able to turn PSG into European champions.

Earlier this season, Neymar was joined by his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi, and together the duo play in forward line along with Kylian Mbappe.

(With Inputs from Marca)