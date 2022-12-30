A Tribute to Pele: How The Boy With Three Hearts Became Football’s Greatest Ever

(Football icon Pele, who won three World Cups with Brazil, passed away on 29 December 2022. The Quint pays tribute to one of the greatest champions the beautiful game has ever produced.)

“Hoje não trabalhamos porque vamos ver o Pelé,” read the posters adorning roads of Mexico City, in 1970. Roughly translated, it meant "We will not go to work today, because we will go to watch Pele."

Decades before it became ‘trendy’ for fans to carry such elucidative posters to matches, hoping that the cameras will be considerate enough to fall on them, football fans in Mexico devised a unique way of promulgating their intentions loud and clear.