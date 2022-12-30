Brazilian Football Legend Pele Dies at 82 After Prolonged Battle With Cancer

Brazilian football icon Pele passed away on Thursday, 29 December, at the age of 82. The three-time World Cup-winning player was undergoing colon cancer treatment since 2021 and was hospitalised at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Morumbi, Sao Paolo.

Pele’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Kely Nascimento, who wrote on Instagram “Everything we are is because of you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”