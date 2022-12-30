Brazilian Football Legend Pele Dies at 82 After Prolonged Battle With Cancer

Pele, the pride of Brazilian football, passed away on 29 December.
Brazilian football icon Pele passed away on Thursday, 29 December, at the age of 82. The three-time World Cup-winning player was undergoing colon cancer treatment since 2021 and was hospitalised at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Morumbi, Sao Paolo.
Pele’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Kely Nascimento, who wrote on Instagram “Everything we are is because of you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”
The legendary footballer was admitted to the hospital on 30 November with heart-related complications, while earlier this month, it was reported that his condition has deteriorated.
