Paolo Rossi, Italy’s 1982 FIFA World Cup Hero, No More 

Paolo Rossi, Italy's top-scorer in the 1982 FIFA World Cup, has passed away at the age of 64.

Italian TV channel RAI Sport, for whom Rossi had been working as a pundit, announced the news of his demise on Thursday morning.

"A very sad news: Paolo Rossi left us," RAI Sport presenter Enrico Varriale tweeted. "Unforgettable Pablito, who made us all fall in love in that summer of '82 and who has been a precious and competent workmate at RAI in recent years. RIP dear Paolo."

Rossi's wife, Cappelletti Federica, posted a photo of herself and her husband to her Instagram account along with the words "per sempre" which means "forever" in English.