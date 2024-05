Never Wanted To See This Happen – Goalie Gurpreet Sandhu On Chhetri’s Retirement

Chhetri will be lacing his boots to represent the country one last time against Kuwait on June 6 in the FIFA WC Qualifiers. It is a must win game for India if they are to qualify for the next round and keep the dream alive. The latest announcement of his retirement is sure to fuel motivation in the team in order to give a true legend of the game a proper farewell.

"The feeling I recollected in the last 19 years is a very nice combination of duty, pressure and immense joy. I never thought, individually, these are the many games I have played for the country, this is what I have; good or bad, but now I dit it. This last one and half or two months I did it... because probably I was towards the decision that this game will be my last," said India’s all time leading top scorer in a video he posted on social media on Thursday.