Netherlands See Off Austria to Reach Euro 2020 Last 16

The Netherlands reached the Euro 2020 last 16 from Group C with one game to spare after beating uninspired Austria 2-0 on the goals from Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The Dutch side didn't need long to kick off things on home soil as Austria defender David Alaba fouled Dumfries inside the box, allowing Depay to make it 1-0 following a penalty.

Austria had their hands full keeping the Netherlands at bay. Depay missed the target though from a tight angle but rattled the outside of the netting to send a warning in the 24th minute.