FIFA World Cup 2022: France and Argentina To Meet in Final, Morocco’s Dream Ends

Morocco dared to dream. It was more audacious than any other team from their continent, more intrepid than many had presumed it to be. The Atlas Lions etched their name on tales of valour by becoming the first African nation to qualify for a FIFA World Cup semi-final, but it won’t be etched on the glittering trophy following their 0-2 defeat against France on Wednesday, 14 December.

Unlike the predictions, Walid Regragui’s team dominated possession instead of forming a defensive shell early on, but France were at their lethal best as they scored from their first opportunity in the fifth minute.