Manchester United Tie Against Brentford Postponed Due To COVID-19

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that there were a small number of positives cases within the squad that travelled to Norwich City.



"The players tested negative on their arrival from Carrow Road on Saturday, but there were a few positive lateral flow tests the next morning," said manutdnews.com on Tuesday.



Late on Monday night, Man United issued an official statement, confirming that the team will not travel to west London to face Brentford. "Manchester United can confirm that our Premier League fixture at Brentford FC, on Tuesday 14 December at 19:30 GMT, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course. Following PCR confirmation of positive LFT Covid-19 tests among the first-team staff and players, the outbreak requires ongoing surveillance," said the club statement.