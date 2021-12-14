Ahead of Christmas, Real Betis Fans Donate Gifts for Underprivileged Kids

Real Betis’ final home game of the year saw an annual toy drive as fans threw thousands of stuffed toys on to the pitch as part of a charitable effort to help underprivileged children ahead of Christmas.
The Spanish Club thanked all its fans and volunteers for their contribution and tweeted," A great win yesterday, but the most important picture is this one. The fans brought thousands of toys for children in need so everyone gets a present in these special weeks. Thank you, Béticos! And special thanks to our volunteers! You are the best!"
Soft toys from stands were thrown on to the ground.
The fans were asked to bring teddy bears, bunnies that are not bigger than 35 centimetres and throw them from the stands towards the pitch. The volunteers in blankets and big bags then collected all the toys.
Toys and stuffed animals collected by the volunteers at the Benito Villamarín.
After the collection concluded, there were over 19,000 stuffed toys and animals that were thrown at the pitch, which were then distributed, to underprivileged kids for Christmas.
This gesture of goodwill is interestingly an annual tradition and fans present at the stadium shared number of videos of the same on Twitter.
Moreover, celebrations broke out on the field as this was the first time since 1935 that Real Betis finished the year in a position higher than they have in any season, making it a perfect evening for everyone in the house.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)