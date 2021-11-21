Manchester United Sack Solskjaer as Manager, Michael Carrick Named Interim Boss

Ed Woodward, the club's executive vice president, arrived at Manchester United's training centre at Carrington on Sunday soon after the board meeting to convey the decision to Solskjaer who was conducting the morning training session.

Under Solskjaer, United were unable to put up a good performance despite the presence of a player like Cristiano Ronaldo as it slumped to big defeats against archrivals Liverpool, Manchester City, and now Watford in the last few weeks. The 48-year-old Solskjaer had a very successful playing career at Old Trafford, excelling in the role of 'Super Sub' for coming in as a replacement and scoring crucial goals on many occasions during the times of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Carrick to be Interim Boss

Michael Carrick, another former United player who assisted Solskjaer for the last three years, will manage things for the next few games while the club looks to appoint a permanent replacement.

"Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager," the club announced in a statement on Sunday.

"Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success," it said in the statement.

"Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club's history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family," said the United statement.