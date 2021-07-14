Messi Set to Accept Huge Pay Cut in New Barcelona Deal: Report

The 34-year-old's previous contract was worth over 500 million euros and that expired at the stroke of midnight on 1 July.

While Barcelona had hoped to get the extension done and dusted before the contract ran out, the club’s poor financial health made it impossible.

La Liga president Javier Tebas had warned Barca they would not be allowed to register Messi's new deal if they were unable to reduce spending to comply with the league's financial fair play rules. Barca's spending limit has been reduced from over 600 million euros to 347 million euros since the coronavirus pandemic, with further reductions expected to be imposed for the upcoming season, the report added.