Lionel Messi Cannot Stay Despite Agreements: FC Barcelona

Lionel Messi is a free agent but is expected stay at Barcelona.
Image: FCBarcelona.com
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona has come to an end after more than two decades.
The club announced on Thursday that Messi will not sign a new contract because of financial and structural obstacles. The club also added that both parties had reached an agreement about signing the contract.
Messi first spoke about leaving the club in August last year after the 8-2 Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich.
However, the six-time Ballon D'Or winner had been expected to sign a new 5-year contract with Barcelona, his only professional home up until now, which would have seen him take a pay cut off 50 percent.
The 34-year-old Messi has been a free agent since his previous contract, worth over 500 million euros, expired on 30 June and has in recent weeks won his first major international trophy with Argentina. They beat Neymar and Brazil in the Copa America final.
“Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).
“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.
“FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life,” the statement read.
Only recently did current President Joan Laporta win an election at the club, promising to do everything possible to keep Messi at the Nou Camp.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt Barcelona quite a bit as it has reduced the club’s budget quite a bit, apart from the problems related to the wage bill. The club has been reportedly looking to offload high earners including Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, and Philippe Coutinho.
The expectation in the recent past was that a 2.7 billion euro investment in La Liga from a private equity firm CVC would help Barcelona paper over the cracks. However, that has not been the case as the club are not able to hold on to Messi.
Barcelona’s opening La Liga game against Real Sociedad is less than a fortnight away, with Ronald Koeman remaining in charge at the Nou Camp following a disappointing first campaign with the club.
Messi had first joined Barca's academy in 2000 and up until now has played 778 games scoring scored 672 goals, a club record. He has helped Barca win, among other trophies, 10 La Liga titles and the Champions League on 4 occasions.
Earlier in the summer, Barcelona made a series of signings, bringing in Messi’s longtime friend and Argentina teammate Sergio Aguero, Netherlands’ Memphis Depay and Spain’s Eric Garcia, as well as recalling Emerson Royal.
Published: 05 Aug 2021,11:27 PM IST