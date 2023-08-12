Leagues Cup 2023: Lionel Messi on Target Again as Inter Miami Reach Semi-Finals

Leagues Cup: Messi on Target Again as Inter Miami Reach Semifinals
(Photo: PTI)
2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi scored his eighth goal in five matches with Inter Miami, as the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit reached the Leagues Cup semifinals with a 4-0 home win over Charlotte.
Josef Martinez put the hosts ahead with a penalty and Finland international winger Robert Taylor doubled the advantage by sweeping home a first-time effort after Deandre Yedlin's cross on Friday, 11 August.
The result at DRV PNL stadium in Fort Lauderdale means Inter Miami will meet Philadelphia away on Tuesday for a place in the final.
In other quarterfinal fixtures on Friday, Nashville won 5-0 at home to Minnesota, Philadelphia edged to a 1-0 home win over Queretaro and Monterrey prevailed 3-2 at Los Angeles FC.
The Leagues Cup is an annual competition featuring clubs from the United States, Canada and Mexico.
