Leagues Cup 2023: Lionel Messi on Target Again as Inter Miami Reach Semi-Finals

2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi scored his eighth goal in five matches with Inter Miami, as the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit reached the Leagues Cup semifinals with a 4-0 home win over Charlotte.

Josef Martinez put the hosts ahead with a penalty and Finland international winger Robert Taylor doubled the advantage by sweeping home a first-time effort after Deandre Yedlin's cross on Friday, 11 August.