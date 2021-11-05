Juventus Join Bid to Fight Online Abuse and Hate Speech

Juventus said in a statement on Friday that the platform is based on the values of openness, accountability, and respect. "It aims to be a civic organisation that gives users a sense of community by encouraging civil dialogue and consensus-building," said the statement.



"We are excited to join forces with Juventus," said NBA's LA Lakers star Dwight Howard. "Juventus players are role models for fans around the world and they can make a huge contribution in making the internet a better place."



"It is a source of great satisfaction for us to link ourselves with the Pixstory platform as of today," said Giorgio Ricci, Juventus' chief revenue officer. "Dis-incentivising disinformation, fighting hatred on the internet are fundamental principles for a club like Juventus, which has always worked to maintain and develop great credibility in the world of networking and social media. We are turning more and more towards the younger generations, those "digital natives": for this reason, we are particularly proud to join a platform that spreads the principles of openness, responsibility and respect."