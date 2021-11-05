T20 World Cup: 3/15 Hauls by Jadeja & Shami as India Bowl Scotland Out For 85

Munsey continued his fine show with the bat, smashing Ashwin for a hat-trick of fours in the fourth over, including reverse-sweeps on the last two. But Shami brought Munsey's promising stay to a halt as he hit straight to mid-on in a wicket-maiden final over of power-play.

Jadeja made double strikes in the seventh over, taking out Richie Berrington and Matthew Cross in four balls. While Berrington missed one turning away and crashing to his middle stump, Cross was trapped plumb lbw on backfoot. Michael Leask swept Chakravarthy for a four before hooking and slapping Shami for a six and four respectively in the next over.

But in an attempt to slog-sweep Jadeja in the 12th over, Leask missed the delivery and was trapped plumb in front of middle stump. Two overs later, Chris Greaves holed out to long-off off Ashwin, giving India a stronghold in the match.

Shami's third over of the match saw him clean bowl Calum MacLeod on the first ball. Safyaan Sharif wandered outside the crease and was run-out by Ishan Kishan running from mid-wicket. Shami had another wicket with the yorker, claiming Alasdair Evans. Bumrah wrapped the innings by ratting Mark Watt's leg-stump to become the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is.