Xavi Set for Return to Camp Nou; Barcelona Complete Agreement With Al-Sadd

Xavi with the UEFA Champions League trophy.
Image: FC Barcelona.
Former club legend Xavi Hernandez is all set for a return to the Nou Camp as the Barcelona manager.
Barcelona and Qatar’s Al-Sadd reached an agreement for the former midfielder to return Nou Camp. Barcelona triggered the release clause after which Al-Sadd agreed on the situation.
“The #AlSadd administration has agreed on Xavi’s move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. We’ve agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd’s history and we wish him success,” Al-Sadd tweeted.
“Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way.”
“Xavi and his family will remain welcome in Doha, and our relationship will continue.”
FC Barcelona, who sacked Ronald Koeman in October, considered Xavi as their first choice as replacement for the Dutch veteran.
Barcelona’s new president, Joan Laporta had opened talks some weeks ago with Xavi, who made clear he was ready to accept an offer to return to the Camp Nou, but negotiations with Al Sadd took longer than expected.
Xavi will come in with Barcelona 9th in La Liga and second behind Bayern Munich in the group stage in the Champions League.
Before the season started, Barcelona had been forced to allow Lionel Messi to leave the club and has admitted it is saddled with huge debts.
Xavi came through Barcelona’s academy and is one of the club’s most celebrated and decorated players. He made 767 appearances for the club and won 25 trophies in his time as player.
His career as a manager began at Al Sadd in May 2019 after he ended his playing days there and last month he led the team to victory in Qatar’s Amir Cup final.
(With inputs from The Guardian)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)