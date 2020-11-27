Krishna, Manvir Give ATK Mohun Bagan Win Against East Bengal

IANS

East Bengal's Indian Super League (ISL) journey began on Friday with a 2-0 defeat to arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan. Roy Krishna's long range strike in the first half put Mohun Bagan ahead while Manvir Singh scored late in the second to all but seal the win for the Mariners. The first half proved to be a cagey contest with either side failing to break the deadlock. East Bengal dominated possession early on but barring one opportunity, they failed to threaten the Bagan backline. Habas' side came close to grabbing the lead early on in the ninth minute when Prabir Das's attempted cross from the right flank hit the roof of the crossbar before ricocheting off.

Jacques Maghouma also had a chance to put East Bengal ahead around the half-hour mark when Narayan Das whipped in a cross from the left. The Congolese leapt high but directed his header wide. Despite East Bengal taking the game to their opponents, it was the Mariners who came close to taking the lead in the 36th minute. A throw-in found Javi Hernandez, who swivelled beautifully to create space for himself and shoot towards goal. East Bengal keeper Debjit Majumder reacted with a fine save. Moments later, there was an opportunity for East Bengal. Surchandra Singh found himself on the right flank and delivered an inch-perfect cross for Balwant Singh, who missed the target.