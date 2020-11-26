Adam le Fondre’s Late Penalty Gives Mumbai 1-0 Win Over Goa

Goa had the first chance when Noguera found Angulo with a low cross, but the latter’s poor first touch let him down. IANS Mumbai City FC celebrate | Image: Twitter Football Goa had the first chance when Noguera found Angulo with a low cross, but the latter’s poor first touch let him down.

Adam le Fondre's stoppage time goal from a penalty kick help Mumbai City secure a 1-0 win over FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda stadium here on Wednesday. Sergio Lobera's men had played much of the match with one-man advantage after Goa's Redeem Tlang got a first-half red card. But dogged defending from Goa and Mumbai's own lack of fluency looked to be taking the match to a draw. Then, at the very death, Adam Le Fondre stepped up and fired in a penalty to ensure that Lobera got the better of his former team.

Lobera made three changes to the side that lost to NorthEast United. Bartholomew Ogbeche and Mohamad Rakip dropped to the bench with Ahmed Jahouh suspended following his red card. Amey Ranawde, Cy Stephen Goddard and Mourtada Fall all came into the starting XI. Goa coach Juan Ferrando named an attacking team. Left-back Saviour Gama was back in the side after a suspension while Tlang and Alberto Noguera were selected ahead of Princeton Rebello and Jorge Ortiz. Goa had the first chance in the eighth minute when Noguera found Igor Angulo with a low cross, but the latter's poor first touch let him down. Mumbai played with intent with Le Fondre constantly troubling Goa's left flank. But they couldn't convert their dominance into chances as they failed to record a single shot on goal in the first session.