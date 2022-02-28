Chelsea's Roman Abramovich Trying to Help Resolve Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Ukrainian film director and producer Alexander Rodnyansky has confirmed that the Chelsea owner is involved in attempting to reach a peaceful solution.

"I can confirm that the Ukrainian side have been trying to find someone in Russia willing to help them in finding a peaceful resolution," Rodnyansky was quoted as saying by BBC.

"They are connected to Roman Abramovich through the Jewish community and reached out to him for help. Abramovich has been trying to mobilize support for a peaceful resolution ever since.

"Although Abramovich's influence is limited, he is the only one who responded and taken it upon himself to try.

"If this will have an impact or not, I don't know, but I am in contact with [Ukraine President Volodymyr] Zelensky's staff myself, and know that they are grateful for his genuine efforts."

Ukraine have already called for ceasefire before the peace talks in Belarus.

On Sunday, the Blues owner handed "stewardship" of Chelsea to the club foundation's trustees. However, in Abramovich's statement, there was no mention or condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich had said his decision was in the best interest of the club.