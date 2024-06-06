Sunil Chhetri's Retirement: Reminiscing 10 Best Goals of His Career

In the Intercontinental Cup final at the renowned Kalinga Stadium, Sunil Chhetri demonstrated his exceptional skill, securing the crucial opening goal for the Blue Tigers against Lebanon. This match marked India's first victory over Lebanon since 1977.

Chhetri's pivotal goal came in the 46th minute of the second half, following three goalless halves between the two teams. His close-range strike broke the deadlock, showcasing his prolific scoring ability. Following Chhetri's lead, India doubled their advantage with a second goal in the 66th minute, sealing a commanding performance against a young Lebanon side.