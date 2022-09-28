India Suffer 0-3 Defeat to Vietnam in Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament

The Indians, however, were on equal terms with their opponents in the first half only to be blown away in the second session.

Vietnam won the tournament with two wins from as many matches. They had also thrashed Singapore 4-0 in their opening match.

India and Vietnam had played many a memorable matches in the past, one among them being the 2002 LG Cup final which India triumphed 3-1 having come back from behind to win the trophy.

India and Vietnam last met in 2010 in an international friendly in Pune with the Blue Tigers running out 3-1 winners with Sunil Chhetri scoring a hat-trick.

But since then, Vietnam football has been on the ascendancy, and they have been able to compete with the top teams of the continent. Earlier this year, they reached the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and also made it to the last-eight stage of the 2019 Asian Cup.