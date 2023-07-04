India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Final Live Updates: Kick-Off at 7:30pm

India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Final Live Updates
(Photo: Instagram/IndianFootball, altered by The Quint)
India and Kuwait are competing in the final of SAFF Championship 2023.
The match is being played in Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
India defeated Lebanon on penalties in the semi-final, whilst Kuwait got the better of Bangladesh.
Kuwait have previously beaten India on two occasions, as opposed to the Blue Tigers' solitary victory back in 2004.
Kuwait's head coach, Rui Bento has rolled his team out in a 4-3-3 formation, focusing primarily on attacking. Mubarak Al Faneni, the 28-year-old striker from Al-Salmiya, is leading the lines, with Shabaib Al Khaldi and Mohammad Abdullah Daham playing on the flanks.
Kuwait Starting XI: Abdulrahman Kameel; Abdullah Al-Buloishi, Hasan Al Enezi, Khalid El Ebrahim, Hamad Al Qallaf; Ahmed Al-Dhefiri, Sultan Al Enezi, Reda Hani; Shabaib Al Khaldi, Mubarak Al Faneni, Mohammad Abdullah Daham.
Head coach Igor Stimac is still unavailable owing to his two-game suspension, but having served his time out of action, veteran centre-back Sandesh Jhingan is back in the Indian starting XI.
He replaces Mehtab Singh, whereas the full-back pairing has been changed too, with Nikhil Poojary and Akash Mishra replacing Pritam Kotal and Subhasish Bose respectively. Ashique Kuruniyan, meanwhile, retains his place, with Naorem Mahesh Singh on the bench.
India starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra; Anirudh Thapa, Jeakson Singh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan; Sunil Chhetri.
After fourteen matches, most of which have been exhilarating from start to finish, we have arrived at the final, and most crucial juncture of the SAFF Championship 2023 – the final.
Hosts India have progressed to what is their 13th appearance in the final of this competition, and this time around, they perhaps have exceeded expectations on a few occasions.
The challenge was stern against Lebanon in the semi-final, but Sunil Chhetri and his teammates won a battle of nerves on penalties, with goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu emerging as the saviour.
Against Kuwait, the battle is likely to be even tougher. Albeit Rui Bento's team has a rank of 141 on FIFA's standings, owing to repeated suspensions, Kuwait have recently defeated formidable international teams like Zambia and the United Arab Emirates, and will now aim to add a maiden SAFF Championship trophy to their cabinet.
