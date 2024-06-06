India vs Kuwait: Sunil Chhetri’s Retirement Match Ends in a Goalless Draw

India maintains their position in second place in their group.
Image: AIFF
In Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri’s final international game, the FIFA World Cup Qualifier and AFC Asian Cup 2027 joint qualification match between India and Kuwait ended in a goalless draw at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, 6 June.
India maintains their position in second place in their group, setting the stage for a crucial match against Qatar on 11 June, where a victory will be necessary to secure qualification for the next round.
Kolkata: Indian fans cheer during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier football match between India and Kuwait, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), in Kolkata, Thursday, 6 June, 2024.
Meanwhile, Chhetri will retire with 151 appearances for India, 94 goals, and a career spanning 19 years.
The first half saw both teams share equal possession, but it was Kuwait who had created the better chances but a great job between the sticks by Gurpreet Singh saw the team remain level.
India had a nervy start to the game with a few misplaced possessions but slowly grew into their passes and gained rhythm but were unable to create any significant chances.
Igor Stimac decided to change things up as he brought on Brandon Fernandes and Rahim Ali after the first half in place of Anirudh Thapa and Sahal Abdul Samad. Ali almost became the hero minutes after being introduced as he was through on goal but a good save by Sulmain Abdulghafoor denied the number 20.
Controversy brewed in the 75th minute when Anwar Ali brought down Alsumaini in the box but a penalty was not awarded to Kuwait. It was a solid debut by 22-year-old Jay Gupta who was solid at the left-back position keeping the tricky Eid Alrashidi in check for most of the game.
Chhetri took his time following the full-time whistle and thanked the fans for their tremendous support. The Indian national team stood and clapped for one of the finest players to play for the Blue Tigers as the 39-year-old lapped the stadium, taking in the feeling one last time and was given a guard of honour, which saw the skipper cry.
With inputs from IANS.
Published: 06 Jun 2024,09:14 PM IST