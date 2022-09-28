I-League Committee Sticks to 3+1 Rule on Number of Foreigners This Season

"The League Committee recommended (to the executive committee) to increase the number of foreigners to 5+1 (5 foreigners from anywhere in the world, and one from Asia) in the squad on the match day," the AIFF said in a release after the League Committee meeting.

"However, out of these, a total of four foreigners should be allowed in the playing eleven at any given point of time on a 3+1 basis. While a foreigner on the pitch can be substituted by another foreign player at the bench or by an Indian player, a foreigner of an Asian quota can be replaced by another foreigner of an Asian quota or by an Indian."

The meeting was chaired by new-elected league committee head Lalnghinglova Hmar, who is also an executive committee member. Also present in the meeting were Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran, Deputy Secretary General Sunando Dhar, among others.