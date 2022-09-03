Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Football Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shaji Prabhakaran Appointed New Secretary General of AIFF

Shaji Prabhakaran Appointed New Secretary General of AIFF

The appointment was carried out by the newly formed executive committee of the AIFF led by president Kalyan Chaubey.
PTI
Football
Published:

The newly elected AIFF executive committee met at the Football House on Saturday.

|

(Photo: AIFF)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The newly elected AIFF executive committee met at the Football House on Saturday.</p></div>

Delhi Football president and long-time administrator Shaji Prabhakaran was on Saturday appointed the new secretary general of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The appointment, which was on expected lines, was carried out by the newly formed executive committee of the AIFF, at the helm of which is president Kalyan Chaubey.

The decision was taken during the new dispensation's first executive committee at the Football House and was chaired by Chaubey.

The president proposed Prabhakaran's name as the new secretary general of the AIFF, which was unanimously approved by all the members, the AIFF said in a statement.

Prabhakaran, who was in the forefront of the group of people who wanted a change in the functioning of the AIFF, did not contest the apex body's elections here on Friday, when Chaubey became the federation's first player president in its 85-year existence.

Welcoming the members, the AIFF president said, "This is the first time that six former eminent players are part of the Committee as per the order of the Honourable Supreme Court.

"We need to work together, and at no time should any personal ego come as a roadblock on our endeavour to take Indian football forward together. Discipline is the key to success, and we need to be accountable as per the deadlines set."

Also ReadAIFF Elections: Kalyan Chaubey Beats Bhaichung To Become New Football Body Chief
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The committee also unanimously appointed Sunando Dhar as the new deputy secretary general of the AIFF as per Chaubey’s proposal.

Apart from this, the committee decided to appoint former Indian footballer IM Vijayan as the AIFF technical committee chairman. Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Climax Lawrence, Harjinder Singh, Arun Malhotra and Pinki Bompal will be the other members of the AIFF technical committee.

Meanwhile, former India captain Shabbir Ali was unanimously elected as the chairman of the advisory committee.

Also ReadKalyan Chaubey Will Take Indian Football to Greater Heights: Ex-Presi Patel

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT