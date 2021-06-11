Google Doodle Marks the Commencement of UEFA Euro 2020

UEFA Euro 2020: The European championship tournament will begin from 12 June 2021.
(Photo: Google)
Google Doodle on Friday, 11 June, celebrated the commencement of UEFO Euro 2020 football tournament. The tournament was scheduled to be conducted in the month of June and July 2020, but thanks to Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed.
Now almost after a year long gap, the World is ready to embrace the new Euro championship tournament.
In order to mark the 60-year anniversary of Euro cup, UEFA has decided to take the tournament all across the European continent. "This year is the first time in history that the tournament’s 51 matches will be held in host cities across Europe—a dozen in total!" reads the Google blog.
Also this year is the second time in the history of Euro championship that 24 teams are participating in the tournament.
UEFA Euro 2020 tournament kick-starts with a curtain raiser event on 12 June (according to Indian Standard Time), which will be followed by the opening match between Italy and Turkey on the same day.
Group A
Turkey
Italy
Wales
Switzerland
Group B
Denmark
Finland
Belgium
Russia
Group C
Netherlands
Ukraine
Austria
North Macedonia
Group D
England
Croatia
Scotland
Czech Republic
Group E
Spain
Sweden
Poland
Slovakia
Group F
Hungary
Portugal
France
Germany
