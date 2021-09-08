Gareth Bale Adds Voice Against FIFA's Proposal for Biennial World Cups

“Such a move threatens to destroy the already fragile balance between local, domestic, continental, and international competitions and calendars,” the statement read.

“The game needs to change. But it needs to change for the better. We do not want or need more World Cups.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino backs the proposal to hold the World Cup every two years, an idea that's also been supported by ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who is currently FIFA's chief of global football development.

Infantino, after the FIFA congress in May, said at a press conference: "You don’t need to be an Einstein to know that if you have the World Cup every two years you double the revenue.

"We have to go into these studies with an open mind. We know about the value of the World Cup and the impact of the World Cup."

Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, last week, warned that the calendar is already packed and said that players will “explode”.

"They want more Euros, more World Cups, more club World Cups, more league games, more games for every competition. There will be a moment when the players will explode because the games are becoming more and more demanding and we have less time to rest.

"So it is so difficult to handle as we have seen recently with this pandemic, where some different competitions have clashed.

"All of this will bring some consequences, so it would be necessary to have a meeting and listen to all the parties."

