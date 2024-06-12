Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Football Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Former Player, Ace Football Coach TK Chathunni Dies at 79

Former Player, Ace Football Coach TK Chathunni Dies at 79

Chathunn has played for Kerala and Goa in Santosh Trophy.
IANS
Football
Published:

TK Chathunni dies at 79

|

Image: AIFF

<div class="paragraphs"><p>TK Chathunni dies at 79</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

T.K. Chathunni, a renowned former footballer from Kerala, known for his coaching prowess, passed away at a private hospital on Wednesday at the age of 79 following a battle with cancer.

In his days as a player he represented the country and Services. He has played for Kerala and Goa in Santosh Trophy. After his retirement, Chathunni entered into the coaching arena.

In his coaching stint, he coached the Kerala team besides several major clubs in the country, including Mohan Bagan, F C Kochin and Dempo Goa The highlight of his coaching career was promoting talented players like I.M. Vijayan and several others.

"I owe everything to him as it was he who made me Vijayan the footballer," said Vijayan.

Also ReadControversial Refereeing Shatters India’s World Cup Dreams as Qatar Win 2-1
Also ReadSunil Chhetri & Virat Kohli – Destined To Fail. Fated To Fall. Still, They Rose.
Also ReadWho Could Be India’s Next Sunil Chhetri? What Do Indian Football Fans Think?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT