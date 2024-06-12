Former Player, Ace Football Coach TK Chathunni Dies at 79

TK Chathunni dies at 79
Image: AIFF
T.K. Chathunni, a renowned former footballer from Kerala, known for his coaching prowess, passed away at a private hospital on Wednesday at the age of 79 following a battle with cancer.
In his days as a player he represented the country and Services. He has played for Kerala and Goa in Santosh Trophy. After his retirement, Chathunni entered into the coaching arena.
"I owe everything to him as it was he who made me Vijayan the footballer," said Vijayan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined