Former Model Claims INR 579Cr in Damages from Cristiano Ronaldo

The former model had accused the Portuguese football star of raping her. The alleged rape was said to have happened in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009 after their meeting in a nightclub.

Ronaldo had strongly denied the allegations back then saying, "I firmly deny the accusation being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything I am and believe in."

Mayorga had accepted £270,000 as part of an out-of-court settlement in 2010.

However, she revived the case three years ago saying she had been "mentally incapacitated" when she agreed to sign the settlement under duress.

The report added, "Her legal team has filed a list of more than 60 witnesses they want to testify. They include British former Big Brother star Jasmine Lennard, 35, who claims she dated the former Manchester United ace 10 years ago."