You’re the GOAT for Me: Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Note for Cristiano Ronaldo

Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt note for Cristiano Ronaldo following his FIFA World Cup 2022 exit.
(Photo: IANS)
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli penned an emotional note for Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal forward's dream of winning the FIFA World Cup ended following a defeat against Morocco.
Portugal crashed out of the 2022 World Cup after a 0-1 defeat against Morocco in the quarter-final on Saturday, 10 December.
"No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god," Kohli wrote on Twitter.
The defeat to Morocco was almost certainly the 37-year-old's last appearance in football's showpiece tournament. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star cut a distraught figure as he walked off the pitch in tears immediately after the final whistle.
Ronaldo, who has been capped 195 times and scored a record 118 goals for his country, will be 41 when the next World Cup begins in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)