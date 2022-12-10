US Sports Journalist Grant Wahl Dies After Collapsing at Qatar World Cup

CBS Sports journalist Grant Wahl died on Friday after collapsing during FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match.
(Photo: Getty Image)
American sports journalist Grant Wahl died on Friday, 9 December, as he was covering the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands in Qatar. He was 48.
Grant collapsed at Lusail Iconic Stadium and was rushed to a nearby hospital. It's unclear whether he died at the hospital or in transport.
Weeks ago, the CBS Sports journalist was denied entry to the United States opener against Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, as he was wearing a rainbow T-shirt, showing his support for the LGBTQ community.
He claimed his phone was confiscated when he tweeted about the incident. Grant was briefly detained and was later let off. A security official at the venue and a FIFA representative apologised to him.
The cause of his death is unknown. However, a person, who claims to be his brother, Eric Wahl, says he suspects foul play.
Eric Wahl posted a video on Grant's Instagram handle, claiming that Grant was murdered.
The Quint hasn't been able to independently verify whether the person speaking in the video is Grant's brother.
Grant's death has left his wife, Céline Gounder, in "complete shock." She tweeted on Saturday, 10 December:
"My body told me, even after the U.S. went out, 'Dude you are not sleeping enough.' It rebelled on me," said Grant, in the podcast. He added:
The US Soccer expressed grief over his death on its official Twitter handle.
