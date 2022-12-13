FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Coach Hopes Messi Will Continue To Play After WC

Scaloni's side faces Croatia in the first World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, 13 December, after overcoming the Netherlands on penalties. The Copa America champions led 2-0 at Lusail Stadium yet were pegged back to a 2-2 draw by Wout Weghorst's double.

"I know Messi and he was always like that, he was always a winner and he has pride and a big desire to continue playing football that makes us happy. And also because the first year was difficult in terms of adaptation and now, from what they explain to me, their life in Paris is perfect. The children are happy, he and his family, his wife too," Scaloni added.

The Argentina captain is eyeing his second World Cup final after his team lost to Germany in 2014 and the only major title missing from his collection, which includes every big club and the national team title.