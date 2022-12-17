FIFA World Cup 2022 Winners Prize Money: Know Amount of Winning Team; Details

People are waiting for an exciting FIFA World Cup 2022 finals between Argentina and France that are scheduled to take place on Sunday, 18 December 2022. Football fans will see a battle between Kylian Mbappe and the veteran Lionel Messi. Since this is Messi's last World Cup, he will try his best to win the trophy. France will also try to win the trophy so the battle is going to be a tough but exciting one.

The most-awaited FIFA World Cup 2022 is finally coming to an end. People are interested to know the prize money of the winning team. The winning team will take huge prize money with them. We have all the latest details for interested football fans who are eagerly waiting to see who wins the World Cup this year. Keep reading to know more.