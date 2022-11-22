FIFA World Cup 2022: Bukayo Saka’s Brace Helps England Beat Iran 6-2 in Opener

A nimble Bukayo Saka scored with a direct hit after beating the Iranian defence in the 42nd minute. before Raheem Sterling made it 3-0 in the first half itself.

In the second half, Saka struck again to make it 4-0 as the Iranian side hardly managed to have ball possession. The Iranians tried to come back into the game as Mehdi Taremi scored the first one for Iran in the 61st minute, but it was merely a consolation.