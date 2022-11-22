FIFA World Cup 2022: Bukayo Saka’s Brace Helps England Beat Iran 6-2 in Opener

FIFA World Cup 2022: England pipped Iran 6-2 in a one-sided encounter.
(Photo: PTI)
In an injury-laden second match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, eight goals were scored as Gareth Southgate's England netted six against a feeble Iranian side that managed to net home two on Monday, 21 November.
Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was substituted after suffering a head injury in the eighth minute of the match. He was carried away from the field on a stretcher after unsuccessfully trying to play on after colliding with his teammate Hosseini Majid in the World Cup Group B opener against England at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.
A nimble Bukayo Saka scored with a direct hit after beating the Iranian defence in the 42nd minute. before Raheem Sterling made it 3-0 in the first half itself.
In the second half, Saka struck again to make it 4-0 as the Iranian side hardly managed to have ball possession. The Iranians tried to come back into the game as Mehdi Taremi scored the first one for Iran in the 61st minute, but it was merely a consolation.
Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish of England scored in the 71st and 89th minutes respectively, while Taremi again scored the second goal for Iran with a spot kick during injury time to make the final scoreline 6-2.
England play the USA on 25November at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, and Iran will face Wales on the same day at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.
