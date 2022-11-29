FIFA World Cup 2022: Casemiro’s Late Strike Takes Brazil Into Round of 16

A goal seven minutes from the end helped Brazil register a 1-0 win over Switzerland and qualify for the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022. On Monday evening, 28 November, at the Stadium 974 in Qatar, Casemiro scored the only goal of the match.

The five-time champions join defending champions France into the knockout stage after registering their second successive win in Group G encounter.

Casemiro's first World Cup goal took Brazilians points tally to six points, while Switzerland remained on three points while Cameroon and Serbia, which played out a thrilling six-goal thrilling draw, have a point each heading into the final round of group league matches.'