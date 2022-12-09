FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Face Injury Worries Ahead of Netherlands Clash

Will Take Decisions Based on Plans: Lionel Scaloni

"Today we have the last training session and we will see how everyone is," Scaloni said. "We will make the decision based on how we want to plan the game and those who are fit to play will play," Scaloni said.

Di Maria and De Paul are not Scaloni's only injury concerns. Earlier on Thursday, it was revealed that Lautaro Martinez was taking painkilling injections to allow him to play at the World Cup.

According to Alejandro Camacho, the Inter Milan striker, who is yet to score in the tournament, is battling an ankle problem.